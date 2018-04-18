I voted for Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht, and I am deeply disappointed in a tapping of the hand regarding Detective Richard Rowe.

What if I, an ordinary citizen did this? I would probably be jailed and charged with a felony. Rowe was off duty and had no cause to pull and point his weapon as his life was not endangered. This is the same old story of police having special rights over the average citizen, truly a travesty of justice and common sense. Ordinary folks like me have a distrust of such abuse of power thereby creating a them-versus-us mentality.

Rowe does not deserve to have his job. He let his arrogance and emotions control his actions. A simple stop and talk about the motorcyclist’s driving would have served society better.

I hope Sheriff Johanknecht can show the citizens of King County a more substantive path to law enforcement in the future.

Emily L. Reed, Issaquah