Once again, the never ending battle between motorists and cyclists pops up. I was glad to read that Brian Dirks urged both sides to be responsible. I am also on both sides, but I want to add to his advice for cyclists. Their responsibility involves more than “staying as far to the right while riding as safety allows.” They must respect the rules of the road. Signal with your arm to let everyone know where you are going.

You will find the rules of the road that cyclists as well as motorists should follow in the Washington State Department of Licensing Driver Guide.

All I can say is good luck. People who litter and people who put garbage in recycle bins are constantly warned not to do so but keep doing it anyway.

Brent Begalka, Renton