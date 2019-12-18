Re: “Afghanistan revelations demand change, war’s end”:

The editorial is spot on. The fundamental problem is that people in the Congress, Senate, West Wing, Supreme Court and general public don’t experience the pain.

Sending Americans into battle should have a price. There should be a draft, and the first to go should be the sons and daughters of those in power, no deferments, no exceptions, no special treatment. Second, there should be a war tax to pay for the war, no more putting it on the credit card.

If people had to pay for the war and send their children to fight, different decisions would be made.

Mike Paul, Bellevue