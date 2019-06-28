Enough talk about soap and toothbrushes!

The real problem these children face is the lack of their parents’ arms around them, their parents’ kisses calming their fears and their parents’ lullabies crooning them to sleep. This is the ultimate harm our government is inflicting on “the least of these” crossing our borders.

Shame, shame, shame on any of our leaders who allow this to happen.

Kristine Leander, Seattle