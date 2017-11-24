President Trump?

Many instances and allegations of sexual assault by prominent well-known men are now coming to light, resulting in quick punishment such as being fired from their positions of power or resignation by the perpetrators.

Why is President Donald Trump apparently successful at avoiding similar treatment? He has denied many of the allegations though he has been recorded bragging about his actions. Now is the time for President Trump to either step down voluntarily or be impeached. The #MeToo movement is growing fast and should take the lead in forcing long-overdue retribution against all sexual predators, especially the president, who is supposed to be the number one role model for our country.

Gretchen Lambert, Seattle

Typical politicians

Sexual-misconduct charges prove once again that politicians are unable, or unwilling, to tell the truth.

Charges against those in the entertainment and news industries result in immediate loss of employment, and/or apologies. Politicians just deny and lie. I don’t think they’re capable of telling the truth. Their lives are spent spinning the news to benefit themselves. The president doesn’t say much because he, too, has been accused of misconduct.

Finally exposing the behavior of many men in the workplace should be a boon to women. They’ve put up with this type of sexual misconduct for years.

Pete Bellomo, Bellevue

Glaring hypocrisy

Glaring liberal hypocrisy is on full display. Roy Moore is ahead in an election, so he is suddenly charged with sexual misconduct 20 or 30 years ago. The usual suspects on the left form a lynch mob and demand he withdraw from the race. Sen. Al Franken is charged with harassment but, “Amid calls to quit, some say Franken’s case is different.” What’s “different?” Moore is a Republican (with sketchy evidence against him), and Franken is a Democrat (with a photograph showing him harassing his victim).

The same hypocrisy is pointed out in the article “Critical of Moore, local Dems rethink Ed Murray response.” The same lynch mob who want to string Moore up ignored charges against Murray for months. What’s the difference? Just the old liberal double-standard in action.

This is not new. How is Bill Clinton having sex with a 22-year-old intern any more acceptable than Roy Moore asking an 18-year-old girl on a date? Different rules for the Clintons.

And the Democrats can’t understand how they have lost middle-America to the Trump steamroller? Give me a break.

Gerald D. Cline Jr., Kent

Abuse of trust, power

Society seems suddenly aware of the serious problem of sexual abuse. But the variety and severity of instances differ significantly. I fear the lesser charges may dilute and discredit those of a more serious nature, trivializing the disclosure risks to the truly brave. For example, Hope Solo said that soccer executive Sepp Blatter grabbed her rear at an awards ceremony in 2013. He denies this. Compare that to world-class swimmer Diana Nyad’s disclosure of the severe abuse by her trusted coach, which started at age 14.

Abuse of trust and power seems at the core of so many of these situations — causing those preyed upon to fear disclosure and confrontation and perhaps even self-blame.

I am very glad that we are acknowledging this problem. This is neither a single gender problem nor limited to employment. Men and women must unite in this cause. But in starting out we must avoid considering all such distasteful acts equally. To do so risks minimizing the truly despicable actions of those like Nyad’s coach.

Tom Lucas, Seattle