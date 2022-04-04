Re: “Biden ends forced arbitration for sexual assault, harassment” [March 4, Nation & World]:

Without the leadership of U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, millions of sexual harassment and assault survivors would continue to be subjected to the secret chamber of forced arbitration.

The Ending Forced Arbitration for Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act was signed by President Joe Biden in March after passing both Houses of Congress with bipartisan support. The law will protect millions of Americans from forced arbitration, which prevents survivors from discussing their cases publicly and seeking justice.

None of this would have been possible without the hard work and leadership of Rep. Jayapal, one of the legislation’s original co-sponsors and most ardent supporters. We thank her for making American workplaces safer for survivors of sexual harassment and assault.

Gretchen Carlson and Julie Roginsky, co-founders, Lift Our Voices, New York City