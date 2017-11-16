I’m certainly glad that we, as a society, are taking sexual harassment and assault more seriously.
What concerns me now is the news media’s approach to convicting the accused without a trial or even a legal charge, especially when allegations are about events from 10 or 20 years ago. Of course these charges must be reported, but news stories and editorials also convict the accused.
How is this different from the McCarthy communist-scare era, when the accused were ruined without real evidence or trials?
Roberta Lewandowski, Mercer Island
