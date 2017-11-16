I was heartened to read of the “Weinstein effect, and I agree completely with your editorial.

The editorial, however, glaringly omits one name — President Donald Trump. At least 16 women have accused Trump of a variety of offenses, and Trump himself has admitted to groping women.

If powerful and notable people like Harvey Weinstein, Bill O’Reilly and others have lost their jobs because of their sexual depredations, it’s certainly time for Trump to lose his.

We must not let Republican leadership sidestep the issue any longer.

Timothy Walsh, Seattle