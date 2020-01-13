When President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, he pushed us to possible war with Iran. Article I of the Constitution states that only Congress has the power to declare war.

I urge citizens to contact their congressional representatives to take back their congressional responsibility. Already HR 2354 has passed the House of Representatives and the companion Senate bill S 1039 will be voted on next week, resolutions that state the president cannot take action against Iran without congressional approval.

Also, No War Against Iran has been introduced in the Senate and the House, stating no federal funding would be granted for military force against Iran unless Congress declares war. Congress needs to hear from its citizens.

Jeanne Bourget, Seattle