Re: “Another way to support local newspapers: Tip carriers” [Dec. 15, Opinion: Save the Free Press]:

I was so glad to see the suggestion to tip your paper carrier. Last week I was pleased to send my carrier $100.00 — the most I’ve tipped anyone this holiday season.

I think of him every time I go out for my paper. It is always here by 7 a.m. and on the rare occasion it isn’t I know there must be a good reason. When we meet by chance, he is always so pleasant. I know he lives in Renton and I’m in West Seattle. How early must he get up every day of the year?

I have such respect for all the people who do these service jobs, rarely being noticed.

Clydia W. Valibeigi, Seattle