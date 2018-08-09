As a contractor who serves clients in some of the mega-towers downtown, I completely agree with the Op-Ed by John Sosnowy and Megan Kruse. Contractors usually have a short time to offload equipment and supplies at a building’s loading dock, and that time must often be scheduled well in advance to avoid conflict with other contractors trying to do the same thing. Afterward, you hope to heaven to find a parking lot within walking distance of your client, just in case you left anything in the truck by mistake.

I’ve endured traffic jams in alleys involving contractors, sanitation workers and sleeping homeless folks, not to mention the complete meltdown of a building concierge who couldn’t manage the contractor traffic flow at his building. Even when a client is gracious enough to vacate their own parking space for you to use during the job, they are often for compacts, which barely accommodate an F-150 pickup.

Requesting that truck deliveries be made on a schedule is a great idea, but if one piece of the puzzle falls out of that plan, you are left with a logistical nightmare. Of course, we already have that, don’t we?

Toni Cross, Seattle