Most of us remember where we were during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and the outpouring of unity that followed.

People everywhere stepped up to honor the families of those lost and injured through formal and informal acts of kindness and volunteerism.

AmeriCorps has played a key role in ensuring that legacy of remembrance through service continues. AmeriCorps joined families and first responders impacted by the 2001 terrorist attacks to ask lawmakers to make Sept. 11 a National Day of Service. Congress did so in 2009 with the Serve America Act. It encourages everyone to engage in an act of service that day.

Serve Washington administers grants that make AmeriCorps programs possible in Washington. Our mission includes advancing all types of national service, volunteerism and civic engagement. Many AmeriCorps members across the country will be participating in an act of Service on 9/11. As Serve Washington’s executive director, I encourage you to, also.

We have a free Get Connected tool you can use to find local volunteer opportunities. National sites like AmeriCorps, 911Day.org and VolunteerMatch have listings, too.

We hope this day inspires you to make a difference and show how you remember in your own way.

Amber Martin-Jahn, Olympia