On Sept. 11, we in the United States remembered the innocents who died in the startling and tragic attacks 22 years ago.

We should also remember that this is the 50th anniversary of Chile’s own 9/11, when the democratically elected government of Salvador Allende was overthrown in a military coup supported and encouraged by the U.S. In the following years, thousands of Chileans were tortured, murdered and “disappeared,” and the military dictator Augusto Pinochet ruled for 17 years.

Though 50 years have passed, we should not forget the role, often destructive, which the U.S. has played in the countries of our neighbors to the south.

Richard Winslow, Mercer Island