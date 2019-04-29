In a time when it doesn’t seem that Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate can agree on anything, I would like to pay tribute to former Republican Sen. Richard Lugar from Indiana, who died Sunday.

Along with Democratic Sen. Sam Nunn from Georgia, Mr. Lugar worked to keep us safe from rogue stockpiles of Soviet weapons and nuclear fuels after the USSR broke up in 1991.

The Defense Department’s Cooperative Threat Reduction Program and the nonproliferation work of Lugar’s foundation are his legacy and all Americans should be grateful.

Kathleen Braden, Seattle