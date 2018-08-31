Earlier this week, Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant tweeted, in part, “A politician’s legacy is a political not personal question. An enthusiastic supporter of every imperialist war while in office, John McCain shares responsibility for hundreds of thousands of deaths. …” Another populist, President Donald Trump, initially resisted honoring Sen. McCain by lowering the White House flag to half-mast.

In the game of politics, it is 100 percent correct to stand up against your opponent, push them to their limits, challenge their every word and every action. However, the day someone dies is a deeply personal moment. Instead of turning someone’s death into a “gotcha” moment, it is a day of mourning, where families, loved ones, and even old adversaries are invited to come together and grieve.

Politics divides our country. I have grown to appreciate the few leaders, like Sen. McCain, who have been able to reach across the aisle and say something positive about people they have disagreements with.

Jonathan Ursin, Seattle