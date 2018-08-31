John McCain was a righteous man with “the right stuff.”
He was a hero of my generation, as was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. King’s profound speech in which he said that we should be judged on the content of our character reminds me of the maverick character of John McCain.
McCain stood for honor and compassion, for equity and fairness for all Americans, whether in his military service or in the middle of competing political-party agendas.
His legacy of an honorable life lived for the justice and freedom of all stands as a testimony of his grit and determination in the face of opposition.
Who will come forward to bear the torch for all the future Americans?
Lee Enright, Woodinville
