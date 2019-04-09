Re: “State senator gets $500K contract with Cambodia”:

I was appalled to read state Sen. Doug Ericksen and former Rep. Jay Rodne have secured a $500,000 contract with the corrupt government of Cambodia to promote its interests and that Sen. Ericksen characterized Cambodia’s 2018 elections as “amazingly transparent.”

Cambodia has been dependent on international nongovernment organizations for its safety net of services and on foreign aid for building infrastructure while the country’s elite siphon off billions.

I worked in Cambodia from 2004 to 2009, which included the 2008 election during which the Cambodia People’s Party outlawed the main opposition leader, imprisoned dissidents, gave out bags of rice to secure votes and threatened opposition communities with withdrawal of support for road construction to secure the continued reign of Prime Minister Hun Sen, in power since 1985.

Washington state government officials should have nothing to do with propping up this kleptocracy.

Thomas Heller, Seattle