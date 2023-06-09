Dahlia Bazzaz’s in-depth report “Segregated in Seattle” was a powerful reminder of Seattle’s racial landscape and an important contribution to our understanding of how we got to be such a place [May 28, A1].

Bazzaz chronicles the social struggles perplexing our community over the (at least) half century as to whether we bring up our children together or not. Hats off to The Seattle Times for supporting this important community reporting. But the awkward presence of segregated schools remains a troubling reality. This bodes ill for a future of justice and understanding.

The many students I’ve had the honor to work with over a long career in school leadership deserved better. They continue to wonder at our inability to figure out a workable solution to an obvious problem.

David Engle, Port Townsend, former Ballard High School principal and retired superintendent of Port Townsend and Chimacum School Districts