Re: “Seattle aims to end ‘Wild West’ of tree cutting” [Oct. 18, Local News]:

After reading the headline regarding the proposed city of Seattle legislation to protect our tree canopy, I thought the proposal would include a revamp of the torturous and ridiculous way that utilities trim city trees to protect lines. I was dismayed that nothing was mentioned and would request that city leaders add this to their bill, as it is of the same scope.

The way our trees are carved away, with only the utilities as a focus, is a visual statement that Seattle does not care about our tree neighbors, which is in opposition to the proposed bill.

Fiona Preedy, Seattle