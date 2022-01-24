By
The Seattle Times

Re: “ ‘Our city’s not dead yet’: PCC opening highlights promise of, and challenges to, downtown Seattle’s recovery” [Jan. 20, Business]:

I am a former employee, current member and frequent shopper at PCC. I loved working there, supporting myself through college. The pay and benefits were among the best in the region for grocery retail. The new store is a welcome addition to the food desert that is downtown Seattle.

Sadly, I wasn’t surprised to see that the majority of registers are self-checkout machines. How can we ever expect to solve the homelessness crisis when we continue to degrade the middle class and let robots take our jobs?

Kathleen McIntosh, Seattle

