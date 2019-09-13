The proposed Seattle ban on new natural-gas hookups will double the amount of carbon dioxide added to the atmosphere from new construction. Why? The Northwest power grid, including Seattle City Light (91% hydropower), cannot currently meet electrical demand from green power alone.

Any increase in power demand for electric heat will be met by burning more fossil fuels because the amount of hydropower is fixed, and wind power, nuclear power and solar energy are coming online too slowly.

According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, it takes 7, 812 British thermal units of natural-gas energy to generate one kilowatt-hour of electrical energy in a gas-fired generating plant. That one kwh of electrical power will be converted to 3,412 Btus of heat in an electric heating system. That same amount of heat can be made in a 90% efficient gas furnace by burning 3,791 Btus of gas energy.

Until all our electrical demand can be met by green power, the proposed ban will only make climate change worse.

Andrew Valaas, Bellevue