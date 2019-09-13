I am encouraged to read that the Seattle City Council is considering a step to reduce our dependence on fracked gas.

The science is clear: To have a chance at avoiding the worst impacts of climate change, we must reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. Since buildings are the fastest growing source of climate pollution, an ordinance favoring electricity for heating and cooking makes sense.

As a member of the Green Team at Keystone, United Church of Christ, Seattle, I advocate for sound policy for acting on the threat to our climate.

Constance Voget, Seattle