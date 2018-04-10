“Housing cars vs. housing people” notes that the most vociferous objections to new Seattle legislation allowing housing development with no requirement to provide parking came from those who enjoy free parking on neighborhood streets.
The old-timers want the newcomers to pay for parking so that old-timers (many of whom surely have garages and driveways devoted to non-car use) will continue to enjoy the limited free parking without new competition.
The city does not permit tents on sidewalks but allows many thousands of cars to sleep on our streets without charge.
Why do we prioritize automobiles over humans?
Lester Goldstein, Seattle
