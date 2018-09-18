I didn’t vote for David Rolf, president of the Service Employees International Union Local 775, and I didn’t vote for venture capitalist Nick Hanauer. I voted for Jenny Durkan.
Mayor Durkan, please do your job.
Jason P. Kudrna, Seattle
I didn’t vote for David Rolf, president of the Service Employees International Union Local 775, and I didn’t vote for venture capitalist Nick Hanauer. I voted for Jenny Durkan.
Mayor Durkan, please do your job.
Jason P. Kudrna, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.