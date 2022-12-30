I agree with all the well-worn platitudes and bromides about “collective effort,” “vision,” “support,” “alignment,” blah, blah, blah in “There is hope to transform Seattle’s dismal Third Avenue.” But never once did the Op-Ed mention the single most important factor in any solution to Seattle’s Third Avenue problem: leadership.

This is a prerequisite for any major city or state effort at anything. Cleaning up Times Square in New York City required a lot of effort, but it started with strong leadership from the mayor. The “Big Dig” in Boston was accomplished only through strong leadership from the mayor and City Council. The rectification of the egregious confiscation of beachfront property from the Bruce family by the Los Angeles County Board required strong leadership.

That is always what is missing from any solution to Seattle’s problems. You name it, and when all the platitudes have been stated and done, one thing is always missing: strong committed leadership from the mayor and City Council. And so we continue with a revolving door of one-term mayors and a dysfunctional City Council and in the end, nothing actually gets done.

Gary Makowski, Bellevue