Re: “There is hope to transform Seattle’s dismal Third Avenue” [Dec. 27, Opinion]:

The goals outlined in the Op-Ed regarding Third Avenue are commendable. Under David Brewster’s leadership of the Seattle Weekly, I participated as a member of the “Gang of Five” — five architectural firms — in articles about architecture and urban design opportunities in Seattle in the 1980s. Many if not most were never realized yet remain today. Certainly Third Avenue is among them.

What I find missing in the Op-Ed by Lisa Daugaard, Alex Hudson and Jon Scholes is a recognition of the missteps and errors of the city, Design Review program, architects, and designers and developers. Widening the sidewalks and enhanced lighting and landscaping alone means little in the context of the challenges of Third Avenue viability.

The time may be ripe for the Downtown Seattle Association to finally engage with the architectural community in an aggressive way — a reawakening of the spirit of the Weekly’s Gang of Five — to envision real imagination in re-designing and looking at Third Avenue three-dimensionally to accommodate safety, transportation, support for those with basic needs that are unmet and signage (graphics), awnings, storefronts as well as the streetscape in order to encourage spontaneity and delight, and real success for all of Seattle.

Jeremy Miller, Seattle