Save the environment — by giving everything to developers who destroy what has made Seattle a city of beauty and livability?

If all these great things Seattle City Councilmember Mike O’Brien wants to dictate will save us, perhaps we little guys might ask, “Why are the developers with their flat-topped buildings not required to install solar panels, etc., on every roof?” But of course, that would cost developers more money.

They know that homeowners have to pay rate increases while they build ugly and line their pockets with profit.

CoeTug Morgan, Seattle