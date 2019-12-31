A frequent battle cry of opponents to Seattle’s demographic changes [“We grew. We grew younger”] is preservation of single-family zoning, a disingenuous aim.

On my block, there are 22 houses, which were built in 1950 in either two and four-bedroom options. Based on my similar childhood neighborhood, I estimated that two persons and four to five persons, respectively, lived in the smaller and larger houses in 1950. That gives a total of more than 70 people, compared with the current number of 50 residents, a 30% reduction since 1950.

Replacing single-family zoning with a density target could create a fairer system to accommodate growth. For example, adding a single-occupant backyard cottage to each lot, following the new City Council’s rules, would return us to the 1950s density value. A less-intrusive option is to lure our many empty nesters into new smaller housing to free up older houses for families with children.

Kathie Kelly, Seattle