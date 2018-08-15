Showbox supporters, welcome to the struggle! Mandatory housing affordability (MHA) has the very soul of Seattle under siege.

Soon, Seattle will no longer be the Emerald City but the City of Boxes: big, bigger, biggest, designed by the same software program for rich real-estate investors.

It’s quite possible that the City Council’s lack of leadership will turn our beautiful city into a treeless industrial office park, where you can’t tell the difference between a heated storage facility, a dentist’s office or a home.

The collective story of our city’s unique architectural history is being demolished at an alarming rate. Help maintain the iconic look, feel and function of Seattle neighborhoods. Old buildings, old trees and old people need your energy and support.

Denise Derr, Seattle