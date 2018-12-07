Re: “Leary Way is common-sense route for Burke-Gilman’s missing link”:

The Leary Way solution will make for a better route for bicyclists because it addresses both the comfort and safety of the bicyclists.

As an avid commuter, it is fear of conflict with vehicles, and also the stopping and dismounting in bike lanes, not being in the flow of traffic, that makes urban cycling unenjoyable.

A big mistake was made to not put the Second Avenue bike lane in the flow of traffic. Having to wait for left-hand vehicle turns at every corner while the flow of other traffic is speeded by timed lights misses the point of how to encourage bicycling in the city.

The same City of Seattle leaders who put street cars in vehicle traffic lanes are creating bike lanes without considering the priorities of their commuters.

William Deubel, Seattle