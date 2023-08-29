Re: “Melinda French Gates, MacKenzie Scott to help transform Seattle waterfront” [Aug. 23, Local News]:

It is thrilling to hear of the gifts for more Seattle waterfront development from Melinda French Gates, MacKenzie Scott, the Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation and Expedia Group.

I love to walk, sightsee, shop and eat on the waterfront and look forward to more walkways where I can safely maneuver my walker.

I would like to see some statues of women there to begin rectifying the dearth of real women’s statues in this state and nation.

We have so many women of achievement from this area to celebrate. It will be difficult choose. We might start with our sportswomen stars from the Seattle Storm and OL Reign teams.

Marianne North, Lake Forest Park