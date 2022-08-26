Re: “Seattle’s gnarly battle over tree protection” [Aug. 21, Opinion]:

I have seen many new commercial and residential developments with ambitious landscape installations that in a year’s time, due to lack of maintenance and irrigation (both required by code), deteriorate and are oftentimes removed. There is seemingly no enforcement of the landscape requirements.

The Seattle Department of Transportation has become the de facto landscape architect of the city, and its lack of skill is abundantly on view, artlessly limbing trees adjacent to overhead power lines, and bus and trolley routes. Seattle Times Opinion columnist Alex Fryer’s reporting on the advisory Urban Forestry Commission shows how hapless SDOT’s efforts are.

The city needs a smart and aggressive tree/landscape czar to coordinate the nine city departments Fryer indicates have a role in managing our urban forests. Amid the many difficult and challenging issues facing Seattle, the mayor’s office should get some muscle in the game.

Jeremy Miller, Seattle