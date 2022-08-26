I have three times gone to Seattle City Council meetings and spoken expressing my distaste for what developers have done to my neighborhood in Northeast Seattle. Alex Pedersen is the main council member who understands.

Within a three-block radius of my house, there have been 12 huge bunkerlike houses built in a neighborhood that doesn’t even have sidewalks. One, across the street from me, sold for $2.2 million last year.

Oakland, California, was named for the tree that was so majestic and prolific before the city turned into a concrete and asphalt slab. Taking Bay Area Rapid Transit across Oakland, it’s difficult to see what the city looked like before developers changed it. Oakland looks like a futuristic disaster of what Seattle is aiming for.

Now there’s a “developer” destroying two neighboring homes three blocks away who has cut down a cedar with a 57-inch diameter stump, and a slew of other trees. Developers won’t stop. They don’t live here. They don’t care.

John Thoe, Seattle