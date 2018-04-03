It is ironic that the city of Seattle backs easing requirements for parking in new construction and at the same time is calling a halt to construction of a streetcar in downtown because of cost.

When I last lived in Seattle, I was on Capitol Hill and able to walk or bus to and from work. But I still needed a car, and I had it at my town house.

Seattle needs more transit options, not fewer, if parking is to be restricted. Seattle’s failure to embrace transportation options in the past limits it now.

The city has become so overloaded with people and cars that it will be 24/7 gridlock soon.

Cheri L. Filion, Clinton