I used to drive to Seattle for sports and other special events, but I no longer do that because of the crime, homelessness and traffic. It seems to me that leadership is making the problems worse, not better.

Police officers are not paid enough for them to live where they actually work, and voters have made it easier to prosecute them. What competent person would want such a job? Instead, the city pours money into the ever increasing homeless problem.

Liberalism works well for rich people because they can afford personal security and isolated homes in nice communities. How many of the leaders and the superrich of Seattle actually live there full-time?

Seattle is on the path of the eastern big cities, where liberalism has made them unlivable except for the criminals and their hopeless victims who are trapped there. I don’t want even a small part of that.

Stan Walker, Mount Vernon