Re: “Class size, assistants’ pay among Seattle strike issues” [Sept. 8, A1]:

As a grandparent, I must tell you that I am livid that Seattle Public Schools has forced educators out on strike rather than reward their heroic efforts throughout the long, dangerous and onerous pandemic.

Everything they want makes sense and is reasonable. The teachers and staff are only demanding what our youngsters need — things that should already be provided: improved pay, reduced class sizes and special-ed resources, among others.

I urge SPS to accede to their demands ASAP and let our kids get back to learning in an atmosphere where they can thrive.

Henry Noble, Seattle