Re: “City Council debates potential revenue sources” [Aug. 11, Northwest]:

In reviewing some of the tax options that are being considered, I can’t help but wonder about the Seattle City Council’s history of trying to solve problems from a very narrow perspective.

Almost all of the proposed taxes are things that could have a very big impact on the economy of Seattle. If they are implemented, we might well see the continued departure of both businesses and residents to places like Bellevue and Kirkland. Think about how much tax loss that would cause!

There are two sources that should be added to the list: an annual bicycle registration fee to help pay for the minimally used bike lanes that cost a fortune, and a tax on renting the scooters that are all over our streets and sidewalks.

The council absolutely needs to consult with economists and business people on these matters. The tax options detailed in the news article are, by and large, the kind of actions that further weaken our city’s attractions for businesses and residents.

Bill Endelman, Seattle