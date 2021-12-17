“Don’t walk away from fixing Seattle’s sidewalks” [Dec. 16, Opinion] raises an important Seattle issue.
As a disabled person, I often cannot walk to or from the bus, even in Leschi, where I live. Friends who used to live nearby moved to a retirement community primarily because the sidewalks have gotten so bad.
My wife and I are now on that retirement community’s waitlist for the same reason.
Mary Edwards, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.