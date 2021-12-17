By
The Seattle Times

“Don’t walk away from fixing Seattle’s sidewalks” [Dec. 16, Opinion] raises an important Seattle issue.

As a disabled person, I often cannot walk to or from the bus, even in Leschi, where I live. Friends who used to live nearby moved to a retirement community primarily because the sidewalks have gotten so bad.

My wife and I are now on that retirement community’s waitlist for the same reason.

Mary Edwards, Seattle

