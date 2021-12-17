Recently, my wife and I drove from Northwest Queen Anne Hill to the Fourth Avenue South Costco and back, 13.5 miles, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. We used surface streets.

We saw one bicyclist, a downtown bike messenger. There were few people on the public transport we saw. The streets were crowded with vehicles, mostly gas or diesel burners. It was stop-and-go much of the way, lots of idling, thanks mainly to the barriers to free traffic flow our city imposes on us.

Can’t our city fathers see how much unnecessary pollution — and aggravation — their anti-automobile policies are creating?

Bruce Bailey, Seattle