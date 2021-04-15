“Sick of School Board Inaction? Step up,” [April 9, Opinion]

The editorial raised important points. Nevertheless, there hasn’t been any coverage of the school board’s refusal to work on its own or in coordination with the city to remove encampments on the grounds of reopened schools.

Parents have cited drug use and paraphernalia among their concerns. The City Council’s “anything goes” approach to dealing with homelessness seems like a dereliction of duty.

Maybe that’s why the school board now sees focusing on the problem as their mission. If so, I have two questions. Why would they adopt such a failed approach, and who is taking responsibility for the safety and welfare of the city’s students in a comprehensive manner, clearly their true mission?

Ron Schwert, Seattle