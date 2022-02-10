Re: “Message to City Hall: Seattle needs more police” [Feb. 8, Opinion]:

Your editorial was spot-on. If you do things the same way as you always have or keep the same staff as you have, you are always going to pretty much know what results will be.

Change can be a great thing, which is why we just had some significant elections last year. Yet we find ourselves fighting the same old battle for a safer and cleaner city. It amazes me that two of the incumbent Seattle City Council members, who did not solve city safety issues before the election, got voted back onto the same council — one through the election and one through a supplemental recall.

I sincerely hope none of the people who voted the past council members to continue on the council ever have to dial 911 asking for immediate police help under our current police staffing levels.

John Hargarten, Seattle