I have always said that, given monetary-priority choices, I would prefer to drive on crummy roads but have great schools.

Now however, Seattle has woefully inadequate schools and crummy roads.

This is unacceptable.

I understand the physics of cracks in the asphalt, winter and ice, but enough already.

How many tires, shocks and suspensions must be wrecked before the city patches up these unavoidable, cringeworthy craters?

Arthur Bacon, Seattle