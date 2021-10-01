Being relatively new to Seattle, I come with experience knowing some of the amazing public playgrounds that are in many cities of the world (think Scandinavia, Berlin, etc.). Beside being shocked by the inability of Seattle to provide housing and even camping space to those who are homeless, the existing urban-park playgrounds are so often generically “blah,” without creativity and without a sense of caring in this generally thoughtful, artistic city.

The takeover by those who are homeless in the parks has been a disaster, but perhaps the silver lining could be that a vital, thoughtful and creative new playground movement will emerge here. Seattle kids once mostly lived in houses with yards, but now we are becoming an urban shared space city. Before we redo what was, we should think playgrounds. We should become the model for creative, artistic playgrounds for cities, with our moderate climate allowing for a lot of outdoor play.

Judith Markoff Hansen, Seattle