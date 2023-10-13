Re: “A ‘routine’ reconfiguration of Seattle schools brings tears, concerns” [Oct. 7, Education Lab]:

Seattle Public Schools isn’t being upfront with parents about why classrooms at 40 schools are being disrupted. They are calling this “routine,” however, the scope of the disruption is far beyond previous years.

In previous years SPS has dedicated funds to smooth out staffing ratios while complying with state requirements for a $3.6 million grant. SPS has known since spring that it wouldn’t have funds to smooth staffing this year, but central administration failed to effectively communicate this to school principals, resulting in widespread disruption to children’s educations.

On Oct. 4, Olympic Hills, a Title I school, emailed families that SPS is requiring them to shuffle classrooms even though they already meet the ratios directed by central administration. As a result, three fifth grade classes are being combined into two. Walking into their new classrooms last week, kids at West Woodland shared that they felt like they were starting the school year over.

The blame for SPS’ deficit belongs to our state government for underfunding K-12 education, but the blame for failing to minimize this disruption by clearly communicating the new requirements to schools falls squarely on Superintendent Brent Jones and SPS central administration. Students, teachers and families deserve better.

Mary Ellen Russell, Seattle