In Seattle, black parents and their allies have worked for more than 40 years to fight the effects of racism in Seattle Public Schools. Historically, with new leadership, the district paused that work, dismantled it and started over. Our new School Board leaders are now sending ominous signals to Seattle’s families of color and their allies.

I read that SPS is using legal maneuvers to halt building of the Green Dot charter school. A longtime opponent of charters, I am nonetheless deeply disturbed. Green Dot is serving, primarily, students of color who have not thrived in Seattle Public Schools. Their families cannot afford to send them to private schools in search of the education they deserve. Logically speaking, it would seem that SPS, with its strong commitment to eliminating the opportunity gap under the leadership of Superintendent Larry Nyland, would see Green Dot as a valuable addition to public education for Seattle’s students of color.

However, the new board’s move to stop the Green Dot school, coupled with its recent decision to initiate a search for a new superintendent, seem to signal a change in direction. Is SPS ready to eliminate the opportunity gap, or is history repeating itself?

Marty McLaren, Seattle, retired board director, SPS