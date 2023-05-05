Re: “Tech program, jazz band cut offerings at Washington Middle School” [May 1, A1]: What does Seattle Public Schools not understand about downward spirals? The more programs it cuts, the more students leave the district, the more decreases in funds result. The chief operating officer made a good point recently, that the enrollment decline is not a temporary change but the equivalent of climate change. Given that, why is the district not keeping the important programs that attract students? It’s killed off the Highly Capable/Accelerated Progress Program that kept bright kids in schools, a change that embittered parents who had to search elsewhere. New cuts are giving parents more reasons to consider private schools, home schooling or a move out of the district.

Linda Carlson, Sequim