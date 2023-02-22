Re: “Seattle Public Schools create chaos instead of community” [Feb. 19, Opinion]:

Seattle schools eliminated advanced educational tracts, kept students out of the classroom long after it was known to be detrimental to a child’s education and insist on mainstreaming disruptive children into what might otherwise be productive classrooms. What family would choose this approach when better alternatives and lower housing costs are a few miles or a bridge away?

We live in a democracy. Public policy is decided through the ballot box. Seattle parents aren’t “utterly powerless,” they simply fail to exert power intelligently.

Ravi Moonka, Mercer Island