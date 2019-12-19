I applaud Naomi Ishisaka’s excellent column on the dangers and roots of anti-trans “feminism”:
As a member of the queer community and organizer for Seattle Radical Women, I believe in the right of all people to self-define their identity and control their own bodies. This is a bedrock concept of feminism.
WoLF — the so-called Women’s Liberation Front — has reserved the Seattle Public Library central branch’s auditorium to promote its destructive anti-trans views, even at this time when trans people are suffering increased violent attacks. WoLF has allied with the far-right, which not only wants to enforce gender conformity, but also traditional male/female roles and a return to the closet for LGBTQ people.
The Seattle Public Library, as a public institution, should not start politically screening those who want to use its facilities. This always results in censoring the left. Instead, it should encourage the free speech of human-rights defenders. Radical Women calls on the library to issue a statement in defense of trans rights; to join and publicize a pro-trans picket of the event; and to allow equal time for trans groups and pro-human rights feminists to have information tables and signs inside the library at the entrance to the auditorium.
Gina Petry, Seattle
