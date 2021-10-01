I share many of the concerns expressed by Alex Fryer in his column “Seattle voters face clear choices on public safety” [Sept. 26, Opinion] but was gobsmacked by the bold claim that a staffing shortage in the department’s Southwest District is “more troubling than violent crime,” attributed to the Seattle Police Department’s Lt. David Terry.

Hello? A reduction in SPD personnel is, alone, more troubling than violent crime? I am not an advocate of abolition or police defunding, but I also oppose fetishizing force deployment. Shouldn’t outcomes matter most?

Walter Hatch, Seattle