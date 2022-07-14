Re: “Harrell proposes new hiring incentives for Seattle police, aims to add 500 officers in next 5 years” [July 13, Local News]:

“Defund the Police” was always a bad idea and poorly thought out, but Seattle city leaders, council and politicians bowed to the loudest public cry. They took away funding and the tools necessary to keep the public safe, and we are all suffering.

After the massive increase in violence, shootings, break-ins and thefts that came as a result, those same leaders, council and politicians do a 180-degree turn and try to take credit for more police funding. However, they put so many restrictions on the police and took away any protection from prosecution, now or in the future.

It makes you wonder why any woman or man would want to join a police force in a city where police are not appreciated, have no one to protect them and can be criminally charged for not following “proper protocol,” defined by people who are not at the incident.

It is easy to find fault if that is what you want to see. And that is a scary thought when the bad guys have more rights and protection than the police.

Tom Shafer, Bellevue